Car dealer BCA Marketplace says will not proceed with floatation
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 21, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Car dealer BCA Marketplace says will not proceed with floatation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Used car dealer BCA Marketplace said on Tuesday that it had decided to call off a planned initial public offering because of turbulent financial markets.

The decision means BCA joins British bank Aldermore, Virgin Money and a string of other companies which have recently cancelled or postponed proposed listings because of sliding equity markets and concerns over slowing global growth.

“Given the volatility in global equity markets, the board and shareholders of BCA Marketplace have chosen not to proceed with its initial public offering at this time,” the company said in a statement.

BCA, which matches up wholesale buyers and sellers of used cars and also runs the retail-focused webuyanycar.com website, had intended to raise at least 200 million pounds ($323 million) in a November listing.

“The board and shareholders were very encouraged by the broad engagement and interest in BCA shown by investors and remain excited about supporting the next phase of the Group’s growth,” the BCA statement added.

1 US dollar = 0.6189 British pound Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Keith Weir

