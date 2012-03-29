FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's BCA Q4 net profit jumps 50 pct
March 29, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia's BCA Q4 net profit jumps 50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Central Asia, Indonesia’s No.3 lender, on Thursday said its fourth quarter 2011 net profit ro se 5 0 percent, driven by strong loan growth amid record low interest rates.

The firm’s fourth quarter net profit was 3.16 trillion rupiah, compared with 2.1 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, the lender said in a statement.

BCA, controlled by the nation’s wealthiest business empire the Djarum Group, has said it expects mortgage loan growth to exceed overall loan performance in 2012.

It reported full year 2011 net profit of 10.82 trillion rupiah. That compared with a net profit of 8 .5 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period, and analysts’ forecasts for 2011 net profit to rise 18 percent to 10 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters’ I/B/E/S.

BCA shares fell 0.6 percent on Thursday before the results. Its shares rose 25 percent in 2011, outperforming the 3.2 percent rally in the Jakarta index. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

