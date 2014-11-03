FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCE closes Bell Aliant deal, adds new member to its board
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

BCE closes Bell Aliant deal, adds new member to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest telecom player BCE Inc said on Monday it has completed the C$3.95 billion ($3.5 billion) acquisition of its regional affiliate Bell Aliant, expanding its footprint in the Atlantic Canada region.

Montreal-based BCE said plans to invest C$2.1 billion across all four Atlantic provinces over the next five years as part of an extensive rollout of broadband wireline and wireless networks for consumers and business customers.

The company also named Robert Dexter, as a director of BCE Inc and its operational arm Bell Canada. Dexter was previously a director of Bell Aliant.

BCE reiterated that Glen LeBlanc, the former chief financial officer of Bell Aliant, is set to become CFO of BCE when BCE’s current CFO Siim Vanaselja retires in the second quarter of next year. Until then, LeBlanc will serve as senior vice president of finance at the company.

$1 = $1.1290 Canadian Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.