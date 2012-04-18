BCE to launch next-gen push-to-talk phones

* BCE’s Bell Mobility eyes outdoor-worker market

* Says Telus push-to-talk is near end of life

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest telecom company, BCE Inc, plans to offer several push-to-talk phones for outdoor workers on its cellular network in a challenge to the dominance of competitor Telus Corp in the niche market.

Push-to-talk works essentially like a long-distance walkie-talkie, and is used heavily in the mining, farming, construction and transportation industries.

Telus is currently the only major provider of push-to-talk in Canada, making use of iDEN technology running independent of its cellular network.

Fifteen percent of Canadians work outdoors and BCE estimates its target market includes 1 million workers. BCE is taking square aim at the market and says its next-generation service will offer users more features than Telus’s older service.

“There is a product in the marketplace that is coming to the end of its life cycle” said Nauby Jacob, vice president for services, products and content at BCE’s Bell Mobility unit. “This is the next generation...every one of those users will find these products a lot more relevant to today’s time.”

Sprint Nextel Corp is the biggest user of iDEN, but is shutting down its U.S. service in 2013 as it moves its push-to-talk offering on to its cellular network.

A Telus spokesman said the company has no plans to discontinue its iDEN service, which offers redundancy in case of cellular outage, but that is also working to offer push-to-talk on the long-term evolution (LTE) cellular network it is building.

“I can talk to my buddy down the street and ask for a hammer, that’s the old. The new is integrating all the different data feeds and machine-to-machine applications,” said Bob Plaschke, chief executive of privately held Sonim, which produces the extra-tough handsets that BCE will use.

The California-based company has sold close to one million hardened devices in 50 countries since 2007.

Plaschke and Jacob said push-to-talk devices running on BCE’s HSPA network will be able to do more than those on Telus’s older iDEN network, providing immediate connection and allowing workers to see which colleagues are available to talk.

Future applications could include a sensor attached to a Sonim device that monitors the amount of dangerous material in the air and can automatically report high levels back to a control center or to other workers, Plaschke said.

The Sonim XP5520 will be offered in Canada exclusively by Bell Mobility starting on April 24. It will be priced comparably to consumer-focused smartphones, BCE said, with standalone unlimited push-to-talk service costing C$30 a month. It can also be added to a standard plan for C$15 a month.

Bell Mobility will also offer a BlackBerry Curve model with push-to-talk.