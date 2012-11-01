FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BCE profit falls, but revenue up
November 1, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

BCE profit falls, but revenue up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada’s biggest telecom provider, reported on Thursday lower profit compared with a year earlier, when lower income tax expenses had boosted earnings, but revenue rose.

Bell Canada’s parent recently delayed the closing of its proposed acquisition of Astral Media Inc after Canada’s broadcast regulator blocked the C$3 billion deal.

Net income attributed to shareholders for the third quarter fell to C$569 million ($569 million), or 74 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$642 million, or 83 Canadian cents A share, a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 1.5 percent to C$4.98 billion.

