BCE quarterly results lifted by strong wireless business
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
April 30, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

BCE quarterly results lifted by strong wireless business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - BCE Inc reported a 3.6 percent increase in its adjusted first-quarter earnings on Thursday, driven by strong results in its wireless business, Canada’s largest telecom company said on Thursday.

Excluding the one-time items tied to litigation, severance and other costs, the company earned a profit of C$705 million, or 84 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year earlier profit of C$626 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share.

Net income slipped to C$532 million, or 63 Canadian cents a share, from C$615 million, or 79 Canadian cents, a year ago.

Operating revenue in the quarter rose 2.8 percent to C$5.24 billion, the company said.

Reporting by Euan Rocha and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
