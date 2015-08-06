FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's BCE posts 25 pct jump in second-quarter profit
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Canada's BCE posts 25 pct jump in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - BCE Inc posted a 25 percent jump in second-quarter profit as its mobile business grew, offsetting lower ad revenue in its media arm, Canada’s largest telecom company said on Thursday.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$759 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share. That compared with a year earlier profit of C$606 million, or 78 Canadian cents a share. Revenue rose 2 percent to C$5.33 billion, the company said.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

