Canada's BCE posts profit on wireless spend, TV growth
November 5, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's BCE posts profit on wireless spend, TV growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - BCE Inc posted a solid rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by its wireless customers spending more for service and strong growth in Internet and television subscriptions, the Canadian telecommunications company said.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$739 million ($562 million), or 87 Canadian cents a share, compared to C$600 million, or 77 cents, a year ago. Revenue rose 2.9 percent to C$5.35 billion. ($1 = 1.3153 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

