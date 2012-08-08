FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCE profit climbs on strength in its wireless business
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

BCE profit climbs on strength in its wireless business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, the parent of Bell Canada, reported a bigger second-quarter profit on Wednesday on the back of strong results from its wireless and media segments.

Net income in the period rose to C$773 million ($775.5 million) or C$1.00 a share, compared with C$590 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items related to severance, acquisition and other costs, earnings in the quarter rose to C$788 million, or C$1.02 a share. That compared with earnings of C$663 million, or 86 Canadian cents.

BCE, Canada’s largest telecom provider, also raised its annual dividend payout to C$2.27 a share from C$2.17 a share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.