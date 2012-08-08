BCE profit climbs on strength in its wireless business

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, the parent of Bell Canada, reported a bigger second-quarter profit on Wednesday on the back of strong results from its wireless and media segments.

Net income in the period rose to C$773 million ($775.5 million) or C$1.00 a share, compared with C$590 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items related to severance, acquisition and other costs, earnings in the quarter rose to C$788 million, or C$1.02 a share. That compared with earnings of C$663 million, or 86 Canadian cents.

BCE, Canada’s largest telecom provider, also raised its annual dividend payout to C$2.27 a share from C$2.17 a share.