May 9, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Canada's BCE posts higher profit on flat revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada’s biggest telecom provider, reported higher profit on flat revenue on Thursday, helped by earnings growth in its wireless and media divisions.

The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said its first-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to C$566 million, or 73 Canadian cents a share, from C$531 million, or 69 Canadian cents, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 77 cents a share.

Operating revenue was C$4.92 billion, compared with C$4.91 billion a year earlier.

