FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCE Inc rides media, wireless units to profit growth
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

BCE Inc rides media, wireless units to profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada’s biggest telecom company, posted a 17 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its media wing and ongoing strength in wireless.

The Montreal-based parent of Bell Canada said fourth-quarter net earnings slipped to C$495 million, or 64 Canadian cents a share, from C$666 million, or 86 Canadian cents, a year earlier, due to a windfall on spectrum in late 2012.

On an adjusted basis the company earned 70 Canadian cents a share, up from 60 cents a year ago. Operating revenue was C$5.38 billion, compared with C$5.16 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected BCE to earn 69 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$5.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

BCE said it expects Bell’s revenue to grow between 2 and 4 percent in 2014, and for the overall company to earn between C$3.10 and C$3.20 a share. It raised its dividend by 6 percent to C$2.47 a share annually.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.