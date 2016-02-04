FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's BCE posts lower profit, ups dividend
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's BCE posts lower profit, ups dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom and media company BCE Inc posted a 8.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, raised its dividend by 5 percent, and pointed to moderate revenue and earnings growth in 2016.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$496 million ($362.07 million), or 58 Canadian cents a share, compared to C$542 million, or 64 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to C$5.60 billion, while adjusted earning were 72 Canadian cents a share.

$1 = 1.3699 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.