Canada's BCE posts lower profit, ups dividend

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom and media company BCE Inc posted a 8.5 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, raised its dividend by 5 percent, and pointed to moderate revenue and earnings growth in 2016.

The Montreal-based company said it had net income attributable to shareholders of C$496 million ($362.07 million), or 58 Canadian cents a share, compared to C$542 million, or 64 cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to C$5.60 billion, while adjusted earning were 72 Canadian cents a share.