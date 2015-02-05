FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian telecom company BCE's profit rises nearly 10 pct
February 5, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian telecom company BCE's profit rises nearly 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - BCE Inc , Canada’s largest telecom company, posted a nearly 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong results in its wireless business.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$542 million ($433 million) in the quarter from C$495 million. On a per-share basis, earnings were flat at 64 Canadian cents.

On an adjusted basis, earnings were 72 Canadian cents per share. Operating revenue rose 2.7 percent to C$5.53 billion.

The company also raised its annual dividend to C$2.60 from C$2.47.

1 US dollar = 1.2525 Canadian dollar Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
