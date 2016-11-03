FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Canada's BCE reports 1.8 pct jump in quarterly profit
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

Canada's BCE reports 1.8 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, reported a 1.8 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by an increase in net postpaid subscribers.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to C$752 million ($562 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$739 million a year earlier. Earnings per share remained unchanged at 87 Canadian cents.

Operating revenue rose 1.2 percent to C$5.41 billion.

$1 = C$1.34 Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
