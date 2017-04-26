Canadian telecom company BCE's profit falls 4 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, posted a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by costs related to its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said net income attributable to its shareholders fell to C$679 million ($500 million), or 78 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$707 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal-based BCE'S operating revenue rose 2.2 percent to C$5.38 billion.