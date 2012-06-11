FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Africa BCEAO cenbak cuts rate by 25 bps
June 11, 2012

West Africa BCEAO cenbak cuts rate by 25 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, June 11 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of West African states on Monday cut its key lending rate by 25 basis points to 3 percent on adverse international environment weighing on the region’s growth, the bank said in a statement.

Kone Tiemoko Meyliet, governor of the eight-nation central bank BCEAO, said the bank’s monetary policy committee decided to cut it’s marginal rate effective from June 16, following an assessment of risks facing the region. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Ron Askew)

