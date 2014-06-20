RPT-Canada's BCIMC names PSP Investments CEO as its new head

(Repeats to widen distribution)

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - The British Columbia Investment Management Corp (BCIMC), one of Canada’s largest pension fund managers, said on Friday its board has chosen Gordon Fyfe as its new head.

Fyfe will become both chief executive officer and chief investment officer of BCIMC on July 7. Fyfe was most recently the CEO of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board which manages assets worth more than C$90 billion ($82.93 billion).

Fyfe takes the reins from the firm’s long-time head Doug Pearce, who announced last year that he was stepping down after 26 years at the helm of the pension plan manager. Pearce grew its assets under management to C$114 billion from C$9.5 billion, during that period.

Fyfe, a native of Victoria, British Columbia where BCIMC is headquartered, has worked in the investment and finance industry for over 30 years.

He worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co in New York and London, before later moving into senior roles at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and TAL Global Asset Management.