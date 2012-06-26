FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
bcIMC Realty sells C$500 mln notes in 2 parts
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 5 years

bcIMC Realty sells C$500 mln notes in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - bcIMC Realty Corp on Tuesday sold C$500 million ($490 million) notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The C$250 million ($245 million) 2.65 percent five-year notes, due June 29, 2017, were priced at 99.981 to yield 2.654 percent, or 135.7 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The C$250 million ($245 million) 3.51 percent 10-year notes, due June 29, 2022, were priced at 99.975 to yield 3.513 percent or 175.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada.

