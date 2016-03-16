FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander Brasil considers Citigroup unit as part of M&A strategy
March 16, 2016 / 8:07 PM / a year ago

Santander Brasil considers Citigroup unit as part of M&A strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA is looking at all possible acquisition alternatives to grow in the country, including Citigroup Inc’s local unit, which was recently put up for sale, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Santander Brasil, the local unit of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, is interested in growing inorganically in segments like banking for wealthy clients, senior vice president Conrado Engel said at an event with investors in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
