Santander Brasil sees moderate rise in borrowing costs this year

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Brazil will rise moderately this year, reflecting growing macroeconomic risks and a stricter credit risk assessment among lenders, a senior executive at Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Wednesday.

A 12.8 percent jump in loan-loss provisions at Santander Brasil in the fourth quarter reflect the impact stemming from the country’s deep recession, Chief Financial Officer Angel Santo Domingo said in a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)