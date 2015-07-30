Santander Brasil beats profit estimates on hefty tax rebate

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s Banco Santander SA, beat estimates for second-quarter net income on Thursday after booking a large tax rebate.

Net income was 3.881 billion reais ($1.17 billion) in the quarter, way above the 682 million reais estimate in a Reuters poll of ten analysts. Data on recurring net income at Santander Brasil was not immediately available on the bank’s website.