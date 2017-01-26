FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 9:28 AM / 7 months ago

Santander Brasil beats profit estimates as fee income soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA reported a better than expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting a jump in fee income and declining loan-loss provisions.

Recurring net income came in at 1.989 billion reais ($628 million), above the average of analysts' estimates of 1.613 billion reais according to Thomson Reuters data.

The bank expects return on equity to reach 15.6 percent by the end of next year. In the fourth quarter, ROE was 13.9 percent. ($1 = 3.1697 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.