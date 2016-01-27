FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santander sees no room for big Brazil acquisitions, Rial says
January 27, 2016

Santander sees no room for big Brazil acquisitions, Rial says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA sees no room for big acquisitions of rivals in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Sérgio Rial said on Wednesday.

Rial, who spoke at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results, said Santander Brasil has no interest in buying a stake in the card payment processing unit of Elavon Inc in the country.

Reuters reported in November that Citigroup Inc is exiting a Brazilian credit card processing joint venture with Elavon. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
