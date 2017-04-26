Santander Brasil sees market share growing without lower fees

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Banco Santander Brasil SA is winning customers in the lending and financial services segments without reducing borrowing costs or fees, bolstering profitability metrics at Brazil's No. 4 listed lender, executives said on Wednesday.

Recurring return on equity readings have already met long-term profitability goals seven quarters ahead of schedule, Chief Financial Officer Ángel Santo Domingo told investors at a conference call to discuss first-quarter results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)