SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Early signs are emerging that loan delinquencies, especially for some type of individual borrowers, are peaking, executives at Banco Santander Brasil SA said on Tuesday.

Santander Brasil, which reported second-quarter profit that topped estimates earlier in the day, is "comfortable" with current levels of loan-loss provisions, Chief Financial Officer Ángel Santo Domingo told investors on a conference call to discuss results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)