Banco Santander-Chile to invest $510 million through 2017
April 28, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Banco Santander-Chile to invest $510 million through 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Banco Santander-Chile plans to invest around $510 million through 2017 to upgrade some of its branches and to implement programs to improve customer service and technology, the bank’s Chief Executive Claudio Melandri said on Tuesday.

In 2015, the bank plans to open 16 new branches.

Santander-Chile, the Andean nation’s largest bank in terms of assets, expects to lend some $3.8 billion overall in 2015, 55 percent of which to companies and the remainder in consumer and mortgage loans.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
