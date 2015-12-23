FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil orders Sofisa tender offer be made to all holders
December 23, 2015

Brazil orders Sofisa tender offer be made to all holders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities industry watchdog ordered the family that controls mid-sized lender Banco Sofisa SA to drop a plan to increase their stake in the bank unless it is extended to all shareholders.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Sofisa said it was informed by watchdog CVVM of the decision. The Burmaian family will be allowed to bypass the tender offer and proceed with a capital increase if it agrees to reduce its stake in the bank within 90 days.

A number of mid-sized listed banks are considering going private or selling to other investors as nonperforming loans and an economic recession weigh on profitability. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
