FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BCP seeks over 2.5 bln euros from bailout line, cash call
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

BCP seeks over 2.5 bln euros from bailout line, cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp needs 2.5 billion euros in new capital to meet a core Tier 1 target of 9 percent in June, but plans to raise more than that, BCP officials said on Monday.

CEO Nuno Amado told reporters after presenting first-quarter results {ID:nL5E8G7D9H] the bank planned to “reinforce its capital beyond the minimum requirements” via a cash call and by resorting to a recapitalisation line for banks under Portugal’s 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout.

He said the bank would rely more on the recapitalisation line than on cash call, but would not give more details.

Analysts have said BCP needs around 3 billion euros in new capital to meet the 9 percent target set by the European Banking Authority.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.