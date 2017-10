LISBON, June 11 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest private bank in terms of assets, will raise 500 million euros ($623.35 million) in a cash call at 0.04 euros per share, the bank said on Monday.

Millennium has previously announced it also expects to draw 3 billion euros from the country’s 78-billion euro bailout fund as it aims to meet strict capital requirements under an IMF/EU bailout.