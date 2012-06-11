UPDATE 1-BCP to raise 500 mln eur in govt-backed share issue

(Adds details)

LISBON, June 11 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest private bank in terms of assets, will raise 500 million euros ($623.35 million) in a state-underwritten rights issue at 0.04 euros per share which will help put it “comfortably above regulatory requirements”, the bank said on Monday.

The move is a complement to the 3 billion euros Millennium expects to draw from the country’s 78-billion euro bailout fund as it aims to meet strict capital requirements under the IMF/EU bailout.

Under Portugal’s bailout, 12 billion euros were set aside for the recapitalisation of banks. Capital injections to the sector will be carried out through special bonds convertible into equity, known as contingent convertibles or Cocos, which must be paid back in five years.

Millennium said in its recapitalization plan that the 3 billion euro debt issuance to be subscribed by the Portuguese state will start being paid back in 2014, with full amortization by end of 2016.

The bank added the recapitalization program will reinforce its capital position “comfortably above regulatory requirements,” reducing its transformation ratio and making its balance sheet less dependent on wholesale markets.

Analysts believe this operation means BCP, which had a 9.2 percent core Tier 1 ratio in March, will be able to meet the Bank of Portugal’s capital target of 10 percent core Tier 1 by the end of 2012. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)