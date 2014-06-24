FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal BCP launches capital increase of up to 2.25 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal BCP launches capital increase of up to 2.25 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Portugal’s second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp said on Tuesday it will carry out a capital increase of up to 2.25 billion euros and use most of the proceeds to repay pricey state loans, as well as reinforce its solvency ratios.

It said it will offer its shares at a subscription price of 0.065 euros per share, which represents a discount of 34 percent from the theoretical ex-rights price based on Tuesday’s closing price of 0.1585 euros.

BCP is offering subscription rights for nearly 34.49 million new ordinary shares and the subscription price was set at a ratio of 7 new ordinary shares for 4 ordinary shares held.

The offer comes on the coattails of a successful, but smaller capital hike by Portugal’s largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo that raised 1 billion euros. This month’s operation drew strong demand even after the prospectus revealed irregularities at a holding company with a key stake in BES. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.