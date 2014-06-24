FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trading in BCP shares suspended, sources cite capital increase
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 24, 2014 / 2:12 PM / 3 years ago

Trading in BCP shares suspended, sources cite capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 24 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of Portugal’s second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp was suspended on Tuesday afternoon pending an announcement by the bank, a spokeswoman for the NYSE Euronext Lisbon bourse said, without elaborating.

Earlier, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters Millennium bcp was preparing to raise 2 billion euro ($2.72 billion) of capital to help it to repay state loans faster, and the announcement would be made “very soon”.

BCP shares last traded 4.58 percent lower at 0.1585 euros before the suspension on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.