FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium BCP reports record 2012 loss
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Millennium BCP reports record 2012 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Millennium BCP, Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, registered a record net loss of 1.219 billion in 2012, hurt by sharp losses at its Greek unit and impairments at home.

The result was slightly below expectations and came after a loss of 849 million euros in 2011. The bank said it had losses of 694 million euros at its Greek operation.

The bank is in talks to sell the Greek unit to Piraeus Bank .

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net loss of 1.243 billion euros.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.