Millennium BCP posts Q1 loss as Portugal, Greece woes persist
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Millennium BCP posts Q1 loss as Portugal, Greece woes persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 6 (Reuters) - Millennium BCP, Portugal’s largest listed bank, posted on Monday a slightly smaller-than-expected first quarter net loss after a year-ago profit, hit by bad loans at home and impairments at its Greek unit.

The loss of 152 million euros ($198.5 million) compares to analysts’ average forecast of a loss of 162 million euros. A year ago the profit was 40.8 million euros.

Net interest income fell 41 percent to 183 million euros, coming in below analysts’ estimates of 200 million euros.

The net interest income drop was driven by a fall in loans and by the cost of having tapped the recapitalisation line of Portugal’s EU/IMF bailout. BCP agreed to sell its Greek unit to Piraeus Bank last month.

BCP, one of the hardest-hit by the country’s debt crisis, posted a loss of 1.2 billion euros last year. ($1 = 0.7659 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
