Spain's Banco Popular bids for BCP online arm -source
June 10, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Banco Popular bids for BCP online arm -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - Spanish bank Banco Popular has presented a non-binding offer for the online division of Portugal’s Millennium BCP, ActivoBank, a source close to the process said on Wednesday.

Popular had presented the offer in order to gain a closer look at ActivoBank’s business, the sources said, confirming a report in Europa Press.

Banco Popular declined to comment on the report.

Correios de Portugal (CTT) and Atlantico Europa are also in the bidding process for the Portuguese bank, according to Portuguese media reports. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)

