BCP deal with EU to have condition on Polish unit-CEO
#Credit Markets
July 29, 2013 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

BCP deal with EU to have condition on Polish unit-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Millennium BCP’s agreement with the European Commission on a restructuring plan will include a condition regarding its Polish unit to be announced in September, the Portuguese bank’s chief executive said on Monday.

Last year, BCP drew 3 billion euros in convertible bonds -- known as CoCos -- from a recapitalization line included in Portugal’s 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and, in exchange, has to implement a restructuring plan.

CEO Nuno Amado did not offer many details but hinted that the Portuguese group could keep the Polish unit.

“What seems relevant is that Poland, Mozambique and Angola are core (markets),” he told reporters.

The European Union said last week that it has finalised discussions with Portuguese authorities on the restructuring plan for BCP and will adopt a decision in coming weeks. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Writing by Daniel Alvarenga;Editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
