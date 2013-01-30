FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal BCP repays 1 bln in LTRO cash to ECB
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 5 years

Portugal BCP repays 1 bln in LTRO cash to ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest-listed bank Millennium bcp has repaid 1 billion euros in long-term loans to the European Central Bank out of a total of 12 billion euros it received from the ECB in two liquidity injections in late 2011 and in 2012.

“We have repaid 1 billion in LTROs. The need for liquidity is now completely different than a year ago so we saw the opportunity to pay down. Our liquidity position is comfortable,” a bank spokesman said.

Funding conditions have improved for banks across Europe since last year, including in bailed-out Portugal. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.