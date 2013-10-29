Portugal's BCP to sell stake in Piraeus bank

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium BCP plans to sell its stake in Greece’s Piraeus bank, the bank said in a statement, adding that the books for the accelerated placement have already opened.

The stake was acquired in April for 400 million euros as part of BCP’s deal to sell its Greek unit, Millennium Bank-Greece, to Piraeus.

BCP said it plans to sell to institutional investors all the 235.29 million ordinary shares in holds in Piraeus and the same amount of warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares. The warrants were issued by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.

“This represents the total shareholding that BCP currently holds in Piraeus Bank SA,” it said. BCP said its restructuring plan announced last month made clear the stake was non-strategic and slated for sale.