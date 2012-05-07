FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal BCP Q1 profit falls 55 pct, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 7 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted a 55 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday, hit by a deepening recession at home while its overseas income grew.

The bank said in a statement net profit totaled 41 million euros ($53.5 million) in January-March while net interest income fell 21 percent to 317.5 million euros pressured by a drop in deposits and higher interest paid on deposits.

Analysts had expected, on average, a net profit of 29 million euros, which compared to a profit of 90 million euros a year ago. The profit comes after a steep fourth-quarter loss mainly caused by a writedown of the bank’s Greek debt holdings amid the sovereign debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)

