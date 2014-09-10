FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moroccan bank BCP says H1 net profit up 12.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Moroccan bank BCP says H1 net profit up 12.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of Morocco’s three biggest lenders, said on Wednesday its half-year net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 12.7 percent to 1.1 billion dirhams ($128.01 million) despite additional provisions against bad loans and other risks in Africa.

The bank has faced rising bad loans in its home market as the economy slows and, like other Moroccan lenders, has been investing in sub-Saharan African countries seen by investors as high risk. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.