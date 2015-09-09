Moroccan bank BCP's H1 net profit up 9.3 pct

RABAT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of Morocco’s three biggest lenders, said on Wednesday its half-year net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 9.3 percent to 1.2 billion dirhams($123 million) despite more provisions against bad loans and other risks in Africa.

The bank has faced rising bad loans in its home market as the economy slows and, like other Moroccan lenders, has been investing in sub-Saharan African countries seen by investors as high risk. ($1 = 9.7271 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)