BC Partners to sell half of its stake in Migros to Turkey's Anadolu
#Financials
January 1, 2015 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

BC Partners to sell half of its stake in Migros to Turkey's Anadolu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Private equity firm BC Partners said on Wednesday it will sell a 40.25 percent stake in its supermarket chain Migros to Turkish conglomerate Anadolu Endustri Holding AS.

Anadolu will pay 6.4 billion lira ($2.74 billion) or 26 lira ($11) per share, a premium of 14 percent to Migros’ close on Wednesday.

Anadolu offered to buy a stake in Migros from BC Partners in October for 26 lira per share, representing a premium of 36 percent to Migros’ closing on Oct. 2.

Migros was acquired in BC Partners in 2008 for $3.25 billion with the help of Turkey's Turkven and Italy's DeA Capital , beating a bid by larger rival Blackstone Group and Croatian food group Agrokor. (reut.rs/1rQyV1n)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan Chase & Co advised BC Partners on this transaction.

Shares of Migros closed at 22.75 lira on Wednesday on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Anadolu could not be reached immediately outside regular business hours. ($1 = 2.3324 liras) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

