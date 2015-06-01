FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste selling about 2 billion euros of bad loans in Romania -sources
June 1, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Erste selling about 2 billion euros of bad loans in Romania -sources

Gergely Szakacs

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 1 (Reuters) - Romania’s top lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria’s Erste Group , is selling distressed loans worth about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as part of a drive to clean up its balance sheet, three financial sector sources told Reuters.

Erste had non-performing loans worth 2.1 billion euros in Romania at the end of the first quarter, according to its first-quarter earnings report.

Last year BCR sold non-performing loans worth 2 billion lei ($493 million), cutting its stock of distressed loans by 24 percent, it said in its 2014 results statement. ($1 = 0.9131 euros) (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in Vienna and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by David Holmes and Susan Fenton)

