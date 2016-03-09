BDO's Spanish auditors sued over Pescanova accounting scandal

New York private equity firm Silicon Metals has filed a fraud lawsuit against BDO International’s Spanish audit arm, accusing it of helping seafood company Pescanova conceal more than $3 billion in debt.

Filed on Tuesday in a New York state court in Manhattan, the lawsuit said BDO Auditores gave “clean” audit opinions to Pescanova’s financial statements, even though the statements painted a “horribly incorrect picture” of the company’s condition.

