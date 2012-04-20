Philippines' BDO Unibank Q1 net profit up 15 pct

April 20 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2012. (in billion Philippine pesos) Net income 2.8 vs 2.44 NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy. The bank set a net income guidance of 12.5 billion pesos ($293 million) for 2012, up 19 percent from net income last year of 10.5 billion pesos. BDO said in a statement it was looking to raise $1 billion in fresh capital to support growth. ($1 = 42.7 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)