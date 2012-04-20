FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' BDO Unibank Q1 net profit up 15 pct
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 20, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' BDO Unibank Q1 net profit up 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2012.	
                    (in billion Philippine pesos)	
    Net income          2.8      vs      2.44    	
    NOTE: BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines' largest
lender by assets, is a unit of conglomerate SM Investments Corp
 owned by the country's richest man Henry Sy.	
    The bank set a net income guidance of 12.5 billion pesos
($293 million) for 2012, up 19 percent from net income last year
of 10.5 billion pesos.	
    BDO said in a statement it was looking to raise $1 billion
in fresh capital to support growth.	
    ($1 = 42.7 pesos)     	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in MANILA)

