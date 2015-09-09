FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC charges accounting firm BDO, others over deficient audits
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC charges accounting firm BDO, others over deficient audits

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Accounting giant BDO America admitted on Wednesday that it missed red flags and issued false audit opinions about one of its client companies, and agreed to pay more than $2 million to settle the charges, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged five of the firm’s partners for their role in issuing deficient audits of their client, the employment agency General Employment Enterprises Inc.

In addition, the SEC charged two former chief executives of General Employment Enterprises, as well as its former chairman, Stephen B. Pence, who is a former U.S. attorney and former lieutenant governor of Kentucky.

All of the executives settled the charges, except Pence, who is continuing to contest the case. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.