BRIEF-Philippines' BDO launches $222 mln Tier 2 Notes offer
#Financials
November 17, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' BDO launches $222 mln Tier 2 Notes offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - BDO Unibank Inc

* Says it starts the offering of 10 billion Philippine pesos ($222.62 mln) Tier 2 Notes

* Says offer runs Nov. 17 to Nov. 28

* Says Basel III compliant notes will supplement BDO’s current capital position and support lending growth

* Philippines' largest lender says yield of the 10-year, one quarter notes at 5-5.375 pct Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1vkcUe0) Further company coverage: (1 U.S. dollar = 44.9200 Philippine peso) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
