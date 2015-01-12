FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute signs MOU for ICT Consulting service agreement
#IT Services & Consulting
January 12, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Be Think Solve Execute signs MOU for ICT Consulting service agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Reported on Friday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with one of the major European Banking Groups, regarding the award of an ICT Consulting service agreement for a total value of 73 million euros ($86.53 million) for the three year period 2015-2017

* The arrangement involves the provision of management consulting and application development services in all European countries in which the client will operate

* The parties are committed to translating the memorandum of understanding into a service agreement by March 1, 2015

$1 = 0.8436 euros Gdynia Newsroom

