Bank for central African region holds interest rate at 2.45 pct
#Market News
November 27, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Bank for central African region holds interest rate at 2.45 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAOUNDE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The governor of the central bank of the six-nation Central African CEMAC zone maintained the region's main interest rate at 2.45 percent, the regional bank said in a statement on Friday.

Governor Lucas Abaga Nchama also trimmed the 2015 growth forecast to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent, said the statement, released after a quarterly meeting.

The CEMAC zone includes Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
