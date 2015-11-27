Bank for central African region holds interest rate at 2.45 pct

YAOUNDE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The governor of the central bank of the six-nation Central African CEMAC zone maintained the region’s main interest rate at 2.45 percent, the regional bank said in a statement on Friday.

Governor Lucas Abaga Nchama also trimmed the 2015 growth forecast to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent, said the statement, released after a quarterly meeting.

The CEMAC zone includes Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. (Reporting by Sylvain Andzongo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)