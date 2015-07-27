FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beacon to buy Roofing Supply Group in $1.1 bln deal
July 27, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Beacon to buy Roofing Supply Group in $1.1 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc said it would buy roofing products distributor Roofing Supply Group from investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

Roofing Supply shareholders will receive about $286 million in cash and $291 million of Beacon common stock, and Beacon will refinance about $565 million of Roofing Supply’s net debt.

The transaction is expected to add immediately to adjusted earnings, Beacon said. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

